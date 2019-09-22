Polen Capital Management Holds Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR); Centerbridge Partners LP Has Increased Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $63.25 Million as Stock Price Declined

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 9.62M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.59M, up from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08M shares traded or 62.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 34,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 149,054 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.95 million, up from 115,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $154.72. About 178,249 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 1.50M shares to 6.06 million shares, valued at $819.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.19M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

