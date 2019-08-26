Polen Capital Management Holds Stake in Blackbaud (BLKB); Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Lifted Its Holding by $771,012 as Shares Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 12,834 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 9,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 52.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 5,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 14,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 9,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 259,274 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Moneysaving 101: Four ways to cut college textbook costs – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PDC Energy Announces Strategic Combination with SRC Energy in All-Stock Transaction – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Help Your Parents Retire Without Derailing Your Own Retirement – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crown Holdings Bets on Rising Demand Amid Higher Input Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) 1H19 Earnings & Sales Soft, Cost Woes Hurt – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 7,137 shares to 107,219 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Communications stated it has 204,675 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Counsel reported 81,775 shares stake. 72,752 were reported by Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Automobile Association has invested 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,567 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 0.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,170 were reported by Cullinan Associate. Atria holds 0.14% or 13,755 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.21% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.86% or 51,722 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group invested in 845,787 shares. Advsr Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 4,091 shares. 10,465 are held by Telos Mngmt. Sun Life Finance accumulated 750 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 155,747 shares stake.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28 million shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $973.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank Division holds 83 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 36,689 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 620,031 shares stake. Van Eck Associate accumulated 400,151 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 17,196 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Com reported 221 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 6,039 shares. Diversified invested 0.03% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Sei Investments invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Brown Advisory holds 0.06% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 257,470 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 126,804 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 5,187 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 19 shares.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackbaud Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackbaud Is Boosting Investment To Revive Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.