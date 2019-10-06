Polen Capital Management Has Upped Oracle (ORCL) Stake By $24.09 Million; Continental Advisors Increased Federated Invs Pa (FII) Position

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc acquired 430,254 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 14.44 million shares with $822.88 million value, up from 14.01 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $183.94B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52 million shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade

Continental Advisors Llc increased Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) stake by 172.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc acquired 65,096 shares as Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII)’s stock rose 10.85%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 102,896 shares with $3.34 million value, up from 37,800 last quarter. Federated Invs Inc Pa now has $3.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 570,331 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN

Continental Advisors Llc decreased Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 71,036 shares to 192,164 valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 13,929 shares and now owns 60,410 shares. Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,327 shares. Sei Invs reported 30,013 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 65,526 shares or 0% of the stock. 78,830 were reported by Appleton Ma. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 891 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 685 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 436,200 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 250 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Moreover, Eqis Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 10,653 are owned by Ims Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Country Club Tru Communications Na has 1.15% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.02% or 16,905 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.45’s average target is 9.63% above currents $55.14 stock price. Oracle had 24 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20.