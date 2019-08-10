Polen Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $590,814 as Shares Rose; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Boosted as Market Value Declined

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 389,832 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $1.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 1.34 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.34M shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Prns Incorporated holds 0.08% or 2,590 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Communications accumulated 2.11% or 26,000 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Company holds 18,954 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.8% or 166,612 shares. Stack Fincl Management Inc reported 4.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advsrs Asset holds 127,002 shares. Hikari Power Limited has invested 1.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advisory Services Lc accumulated 15,786 shares. Forbes J M Llp reported 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tci Wealth holds 0.14% or 2,549 shares in its portfolio. Patten Patten Tn holds 25,562 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.18% or 117,100 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 17,733 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2,287 shares. 739,989 were reported by Welch Forbes Limited.

