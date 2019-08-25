Polen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $590,814; Atricure (ATRC) Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $756,262

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 171,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 142,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 287,312 shares traded or 41.75% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $248.91. About 709,764 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmile Gru Llc accumulated 325,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Geode Limited Co holds 0% or 431,390 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 14,874 shares. Hbk Invs Lp has 0.01% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 15,700 shares. 2,800 were reported by Numerixs Invest Tech. Paradigm Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 17,442 shares. 80,257 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Legal & General Public Limited Co stated it has 7,119 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Td Asset owns 58,326 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,302 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Llc holds 20,002 shares. 7,649 were reported by Pnc Service Inc. First Light Asset Management Limited owns 914,307 shares.

