Polen Capital Management Has Trimmed By $234.24 Million Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding; Hightower Advisors Cut Huntsman (HUN) Holding

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Huntsman Corp (HUN) stake by 23.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 51,191 shares as Huntsman Corp (HUN)’s stock declined 2.84%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 164,378 shares with $3.36 million value, down from 215,569 last quarter. Huntsman Corp now has $5.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 1.87M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 23.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.42M shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 4.68 million shares with $773.13 million value, down from 6.10 million last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $68.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $144.56M for 8.78 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huntsman has $3100 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29’s average target is 31.04% above currents $22.13 stock price. Huntsman had 9 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 8.81% above currents $159.17 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19000 target in Monday, August 5 report. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45M for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

