Polen Capital Management Has Raised Position in Stamps Com (STMP) as Stock Price Declined; As Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Market Value Declined, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $447,060

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 55.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 3,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 10,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 6,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 240,293 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 141,042 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl owns 56,548 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company accumulated 11,842 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 86,400 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.1% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). The Illinois-based Alyeska Gp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). D E Shaw & reported 442,460 shares stake. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 1,970 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 191,117 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 0.11% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Rothschild & Asset Management Us has 0.39% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 594,820 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt stated it has 6,774 shares. Westfield Comm LP has invested 0.17% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 15,000 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 317,939 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $995.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Granahan Invest Mngmt Inc Ma has 0.2% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 43,539 shares in its portfolio. 3,132 were reported by Proshare Limited Liability. Legal General Gp Pcl owns 43,476 shares. Polen Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Goldman Sachs Group reported 245,999 shares stake. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 16,368 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 21,700 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Portolan Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 4,966 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 15,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Elk Creek Prtn Limited Com has 0.78% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).