Polen Capital Management Has Raised Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position; As Bio (TECH) Share Value Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Has Decreased Holding

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 691,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 13.59M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01B, up from 12.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08M shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $187.62. About 186,983 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28M shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $973.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Lc owns 214 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc has 1.18M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested in 50,000 shares. Highland Capital Ltd owns 22,581 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Management Incorporated owns 168 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 1.67% or 140,149 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr reported 1,700 shares. Fosun Intll invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Duncker Streett Com invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Lc owns 1.51M shares. Cibc World Incorporated invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bridges Invest Inc reported 115,312 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,400 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 26,692 were reported by Freestone Cap Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Company has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Carroll Fincl Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 75 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 2,248 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 4,525 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 48,703 shares. 12,630 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co has 0.02% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 80,346 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 13,500 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 72 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 114,150 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 352,156 shares.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 1,923 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc. Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 6,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

