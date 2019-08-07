Polen Capital Management Has Lowered Paycom Software (PAYC) Position By $590,814; Glacier Peak Capital Trimmed Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Stake

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) stake by 63.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 63,000 shares as Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 36,341 shares with $1.27M value, down from 99,341 last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now has $58.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 6.79M shares traded or 1.02% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone agrees to $4.8 bln LaSalle Hotel Deal- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 Blackstone Is Said to Be Selling NYC Skyscraper for $640 Million; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone To Acquire Center For Autism And Related Disorders (CARD); 14/03/2018 – China Sells Stake in Blackstone as Deal Scene Turns Sour; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON DECISION TO SETTLE DISPUTE OVER REFINANCING INVOLVING GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS & HOVNANIAN; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP; 12/04/2018 – AMA: Shareholders Also Get A$0.86/Share in Cash or Unlisted Scrip in Blackstone Deal Vehicle; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone exits Hilton after 11 years; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into subprime car-loan market as rivals hit reverse

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 35.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 5,707 shares with $1.08M value, down from 8,833 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $14.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.66% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $231.3. About 444,110 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paycom Is Too Rich For My Blood – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Paycom had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PAYC in report on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 691,958 shares to 13.59 million valued at $1.01 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 5,858 shares and now owns 240,589 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $740.02 million for 19.70 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone to invest in rival buyout firm BC Partners – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis Gobbles Up Chunk Of Industrial Real Estate In $4 Billion Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 55,982 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And has 0.03% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 2,000 were accumulated by Pittenger Anderson Inc. Caprock Group Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 21,300 shares. Northern Tru invested in 339,448 shares or 0% of the stock. Kistler holds 0.1% or 7,179 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,708 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 0.29% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 62,978 shares. Westwood Holding Group has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Arbiter Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability stated it has 103,059 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amer Research Mgmt Com reported 100 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackstone Group had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9.