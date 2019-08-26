Polen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake; Southport Management Decreased Its Air Lease (AL) Position

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 35.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 5,707 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 8,833 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $14.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $251.84. About 233,428 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Southport Management Llc decreased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 32.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Southport Management Llc holds 20,343 shares with $698.78M value, down from 30,343 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 311,340 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt Company holds 0.01% or 16,031 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global holds 0% or 19,019 shares in its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 826,807 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Mgmt Corporation Va accumulated 132,405 shares. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 6,328 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,767 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 2.12M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Osterweis Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 757,918 shares. Invesco accumulated 43,707 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209.20’s average target is -16.93% below currents $251.84 stock price. Paycom had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $246 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $210 target.

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Relx Plc stake by 34,447 shares to 307,579 valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 14,235 shares and now owns 45,955 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.