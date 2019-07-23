Polen Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) as Market Value Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose While North American Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $231.89. About 369,520 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66M, down from 157,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.2. About 3.63 million shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6,562 shares to 45,228 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 651,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paycom Places First at HR.com’s Leadership Excellence and Development Awards – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paycom Is Too Rich For My Blood – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 95.04 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Mngmt owns 41,203 shares. Westwood Holdings Gp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 9,911 shares. Narwhal Management reported 32,983 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 11,964 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 772 shares. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 2,039 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Intersect Lc holds 0.3% or 6,445 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 18,483 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 0.11% or 6,159 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Oh holds 24,535 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 16,097 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,400 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 99,030 shares. Parnassus Ca has 6.83M shares for 2.94% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,169 shares to 187,558 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 12,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).