Polen Capital Management Has Lifted Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $54.86 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Btr Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $814,023

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 548,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 10.10 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 9.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 1.82M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 94,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 41.82M shares traded or 59.48% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 94,951 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.66% or 3.98M shares in its portfolio. Dana Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.3% or 63,011 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 1.94M shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company reported 29,500 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cibc World Markets stated it has 187,406 shares. Bluestein R H & Company has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.4% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 335,000 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.22% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sarasin Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Howard Mgmt invested in 1.44% or 101,463 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.13% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28 million shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $973.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 2.55% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 121,024 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. Contrarius Management Limited owns 118,718 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Cap Impact Advsr holds 22,299 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers owns 55,247 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 81,644 shares. Viking Fund owns 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,000 shares. Factory Mutual Insur owns 1.42M shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10 accumulated 0.16% or 3,847 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,154 shares. Moreover, Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,085 shares. 71,676 are held by Private Tru Na. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 229,686 shares or 4.62% of the stock. Moreover, King Luther Corporation has 2.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.00 million shares.