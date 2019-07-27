Polen Capital Management Has Lifted Stamps Com (STMP) Position by $305,856; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Value Rose, Bbt Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 28,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 63,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.07M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500.

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 55.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 3,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 6,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 289,631 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. Shares for $23,640 were sold by Tempesta Daniel David. Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014 worth of stock or 1,841 shares. 8,301 shares were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, worth $130,824 on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.10M are held by Arrowstreet Lp. Canandaigua Financial Bank And, New York-based fund reported 10,325 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 65,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.02% or 3.01 million shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 608,755 shares in its portfolio. International Gp holds 0% or 5,033 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 51,387 shares. Counselors Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Panagora Asset Inc reported 12,769 shares. 61,805 are held by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 6,565 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 15,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 451,606 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $172,200 activity. $222,180 worth of stock was sold by Khechfe Amine on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 7,731 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 0% or 3,787 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 537,464 shares. 43,539 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 47,832 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Granahan Investment Ma invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 28,063 shares stake. Fred Alger Management reported 109,076 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 561,152 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,560 shares. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 374,183 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 2,443 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 15,109 shares.

