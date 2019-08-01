Polen Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Blackbaud (BLKB); Redmile Group Increased Its Immunogen (IMGN) Holding by $4.36 Million as Stock Declined

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 52.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 5,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 14,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 9,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.78. About 161,599 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Immunogen Inc (IMGN) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 2.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The hedge fund held 13.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.40M, up from 10.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Immunogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2537. About 1.13 million shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 06/04/2018 – Maple Leaf Foods: Katherine N. Lemon, Jonathan W.F. McCain Nominated to Board; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN COMPLETES INTERIM ANALYSIS; 16/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINDINGS FROM THE FORWARD Il STUDY OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE COMBINATION REGIMENS WITH AVASTIN® AND CARBOPLATIN IN OVARIAN CANCER; 19/04/2018 – DJ ImmunoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMGN); 25/05/2018 – Books: In Katherine Applegate’s New Fantasy Novel, Extinction Is Imminent; 02/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation at Deutsche Bank’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC – FORWARD l TRIAL HAS COMPLETED FULL ENROLLOMENT; TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – First Look: Jay Leno challenges Tim Allen and battles it out with Katherine Legge; 06/04/2018 – MAPLE LEAF FOODS – KATHERINE LEMON, JONATHAN MCCAIN NOMINATED TO JOIN BOARD, INCREASING BOARD SIZE TO 11 DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Better Days 2020 Welcomes Katherine Kitterman as New Historical Director

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 273,962 shares to 1,648 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.36M shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

More notable recent ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ImmunoGen (IMGN) Misses on Earnings & Revenues in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Here’s Why Small-Cap Biotech ImmunoGen Shares Are Tumbling – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IMGN, FSLR, APC – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ImmunoGen Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold IMGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Assetmark Inc accumulated 169 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Stifel Corporation owns 129,850 shares. 360,111 are held by Alps Advsr. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Citigroup Inc holds 92,101 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 2.37M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 314,792 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 140,700 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28M shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $973.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. Shares for $76,320 were sold by Nelson Joyce.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.16% or 5,349 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 34,875 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 78,181 shares. 238,906 are held by Ameriprise Fin. 2,800 are held by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 9,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2,718 are held by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Foundry Prns Ltd has 0.07% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 22,771 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.03% stake. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity reported 13,380 shares stake. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Brookstone Capital stated it has 4,429 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 12,058 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.