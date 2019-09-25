Polen Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $2.13 Million as Share Value Declined; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Sanders Capital Raised Its Holding by $803,400

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 18,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 81,343 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 62,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.17. About 749,122 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 628,577 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.11 million, up from 620,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.05. About 1.07M shares traded or 39.16% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Point Research Reveals Security Flaw that Leaves Android Smartphones Vulnerable to Advanced SMS Phishing Attacks – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cybersecurity names move after CHKP earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Check Point Software Blows the Lid off Cloud Threats with New Security Analytics Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software Rings NASDAQ Closing Bell to Celebrate 25 Years of Securing the Internet – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.94 million shares to 10.19 million shares, valued at $855.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Genuine Parts Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.02% or 82,700 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,238 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 2,238 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 13,210 shares. Dupont Mngmt owns 1,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,800 are owned by Macquarie Group. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,502 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 474,258 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 0.01% or 16,390 shares. Enterprise Fincl Service Corporation holds 0% or 41 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt holds 4,490 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Covington Inv Advsr reported 1.42% stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.17% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc owns 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 586,127 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 2,652 shares.