Polen Capital Management Has Increased Its Nike (NKE) Position by $54.75 Million; Market Value Rose; Starboard Value LP Has Decreased Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $88.13 Million; Stock Value Declined

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42M shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 651,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 12.13M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 11.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62 million shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 66,805 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buckingham Capital owns 20,387 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,426 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Alps Advsr Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1.49M are held by Hsbc Holdings Plc. Zevin Asset Limited reported 4,800 shares. Associated Banc reported 3,697 shares stake. 102,131 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group Inc. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 12,101 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 26,275 shares. Seatown Holding Pte invested 1.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northeast Mngmt invested 1.63% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Heritage Investors Management Corporation reported 277,924 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Corp Il invested in 3,234 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 110,810 shares in its portfolio. 1,020 are owned by Psagot House. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 45,860 shares. Redmond Asset Management Llc owns 49,020 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 2,728 were reported by Legacy Cap Prtn. The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 187,776 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability reported 5,638 shares. Mutual Of America Management reported 31,744 shares stake. Citigroup Inc holds 231,410 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 2.16 million were reported by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Iowa Comml Bank reported 1.26% stake.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

