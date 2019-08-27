Polen Capital Management Has Increased Baidu (BIDU) Position by $1.08 Million; Eam Investors Has Cut Its Five Below (FIVE) Position as Stock Declined

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 4,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 13,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.88. About 1.06 million shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 6,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 45,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 38,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 2.93M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 317,939 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $995.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98 million for 57.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bandwidth Inc. by 19,193 shares to 40,343 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 45,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

