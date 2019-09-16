Polen Capital Management Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position By $12.92 Million; Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 35 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 27 sold and reduced stakes in Craft Brew Alliance Inc. The funds in our database reported: 6.65 million shares, down from 6.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Craft Brew Alliance Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 12.

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 55.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc acquired 76,427 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 213,719 shares with $36.22M value, up from 137,292 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $457.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $175.77. About 6.79M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 2.28 million shares to 11.31 million valued at $947.88 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 1.94M shares and now owns 10.19M shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 30.34% above currents $175.77 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $177.72 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for 838,606 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc owns 72,000 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.35% invested in the company for 35,450 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Management Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,991 shares.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 58,147 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW) has declined 19.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on November, 6. BREW’s profit will be $194,652 for 228.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.31% negative EPS growth.