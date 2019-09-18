Polen Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Share Value Rose; Tcw Group Raised Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $365,536

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 2.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11.31M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $947.88 million, down from 13.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.96. About 3.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 87.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 11,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 24,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 13,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.92M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,104 shares to 248,693 shares, valued at $466.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Relx Plc by 85,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 13,700 shares to 205,400 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ready Cap Corp by 137,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 911,010 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

