Polen Capital Management Has Decreased Paycom Software (PAYC) Position by $590,814; Stock Rose; Sarbit Advisory Services Has Increased Its Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $1.54 Million

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 132,422 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $250.12. About 391,805 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 16,403 shares to 115,017 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $45.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 22,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 1.72M shares. Rafferty Asset Lc reported 7,808 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura accumulated 331,196 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 480 shares. 4,675 are owned by Beech Hill Advsr. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 3,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 19,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,903 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Moreover, Amer Grp Inc has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Beacon Grp Inc has 0.19% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 10,515 shares.