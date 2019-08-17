Polen Capital Management Has Decreased O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Position by $123.36 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 25,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 996,508 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.51M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.33M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61M, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $381.64. About 472,359 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26M for 19.88 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.04 million shares to 14.01 million shares, valued at $752.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.