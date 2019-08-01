Polen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $123.36 Million; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lifted Holding in Cdk Global (CDK) by $7.11 Million as Share Value Declined

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61M, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $380.76. About 621,164 shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 267.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 122,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, up from 45,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 569,104 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 55,000 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $71.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,842 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 40,000 shares. 1,500 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $563,880 were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D. $18.72M worth of stock was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 469,401 shares to 9.12 million shares, valued at $1.42 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.12 million for 19.83 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.