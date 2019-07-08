Polen Capital Management Has Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding as Share Value Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Stake by $967,560

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, down from 247,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 436,990 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $164.48. About 222,714 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria. $3.26M worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Tuesday, January 8. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock. The insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 651,782 shares to 12.13 million shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 301,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.39 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 20,807 shares to 225,965 shares, valued at $20.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 7,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.