Polen Capital Management Has Cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding as Stock Declined; Oneok (OKE) Stock Value Rose While Cambridge Financial Group Lowered Position by $28.90 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 420 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 92,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39B, down from 93,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 1.35M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 17,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496.14M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 451,301 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – EYLEA® GAINS APPROVAL IN CHINA FOR TREATMENT OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT DUE TO NEOVASCULAR (WET) AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 22,500 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 139 shares. Macquarie stated it has 77,421 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company reported 493,867 shares. 184,500 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ing Groep Nv owns 27,742 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 48,628 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp invested in 126,901 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 5,173 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 0.02% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 882 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 25 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 11,660 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 10,849 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Everence Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 43,618 shares to 201,849 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 111,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $550.21 million for 13.79 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.17 million for 24.01 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 1,344 shares to 37,229 shares, valued at $5.65 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).