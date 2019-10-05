Polen Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $5.44 Million; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position as Share Price Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 17,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496.14M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 451,301 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 7,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 2.09 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 413,770 shares to 15.60 million shares, valued at $2.09B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 43,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $550.21M for 13.79 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,279 shares to 113,405 shares, valued at $23.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.