Polen Capital Management Has Cut Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake by $203.60 Million; Shikiar Asset Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $161.84. About 542,641 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $213.33. About 7.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.85 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,600 shares to 66,150 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. by 12,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 179,038 shares stake. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 530,708 shares. Weitz Investment Mngmt holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 140 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 456,099 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 1.13% or 7,336 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). British Columbia Inv Corp holds 1.19M shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Serv owns 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,419 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 70,053 shares. Birinyi Assoc accumulated 9.75% or 119,918 shares. Charter Trust Co reported 88,535 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citizens & Northern owns 24,885 shares. Freestone Holding Ltd Liability stated it has 136,875 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap City Trust Fl holds 6,834 shares. Florida-based American Asset Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Regentatlantic Lc invested in 0.15% or 13,268 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp owns 20,295 shares. Community Bancorporation Na owns 19,521 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Ltd has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi stated it has 93,251 shares. Parthenon Lc invested in 0.17% or 4,700 shares. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 88,901 were accumulated by Of Virginia Va. Stephens Ar holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 82,111 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Management has invested 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 4,400 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 0.47% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 16,403 shares to 115,017 shares, valued at $15.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.