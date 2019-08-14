Polen Capital Management Has Boosted Mastercard (MA) Holding by $31.64 Million; Market Value Rose; As Nike (NKE) Stock Rose, Augustine Asset Management Cut Holding

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 134,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623.43 million, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 3.89M shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc analyzed 4,952 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 32,499 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 37,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 6.82 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Est And Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 49,650 shares. Harding Loevner Lp stated it has 3.31M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc accumulated 49,884 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,310 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.68% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gam Hldg Ag reported 150,656 shares stake. Cap Limited Ca owns 59,609 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Frontier has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,572 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited reported 1.89M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 992,356 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,724 shares. Ballentine Lc invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 36 shares.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares to 110,834 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa (Aa).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snyder Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 17,190 shares. 178,485 are held by Ycg Limited Liability Corp. Rdl invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 1,745 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company invested in 0.09% or 2,688 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.62% or 23,237 shares in its portfolio. Matthew 25 Mgmt Corp owns 2.42% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,500 shares. Hills National Bank & holds 3,914 shares. Adirondack Tru Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tirschwell Loewy has 5.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northcoast Asset Management reported 1.34% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Mawer Mgmt Ltd accumulated 408,630 shares. Moreover, Greystone Managed has 0.87% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 62,414 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 8,152 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.