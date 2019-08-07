Polen Capital Management Has Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Holding By $70.88 Million; Hudson Pacific Properties Has 1.59 Sentiment

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 6.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc acquired 266,458 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 4.48M shares with $1.19B value, up from 4.21M last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $140.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 108 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 68 trimmed and sold equity positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 155.86 million shares, down from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hudson Pacific Properties Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 61 Increased: 72 New Position: 36.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.23 billion. The firm engages in acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. It has a 1410 P/E ratio. It invests in Class-A office and media and entertainment properties located in high barrier-to-entry, innovation-centric submarkets with significant growth potential.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 443,391 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500.

Presima Inc. holds 8.44% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for 1.78 million shares. Long Pond Capital Lp owns 6.25 million shares or 7.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 5% invested in the company for 998,072 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.84 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mitchell Communication invested in 1.63% or 17,291 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.04% or 44,360 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Fincl Group accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management stated it has 48,060 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 24,519 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ci Investments holds 0.09% or 60,200 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc reported 0% stake. British Columbia Mngmt Corp has invested 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Birinyi Inc has 0.96% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Braun Stacey Inc has 13,383 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fil accumulated 1.11 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.01% or 10,163 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 525,096 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 19. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $320 target in Monday, March 18 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19.