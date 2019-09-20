Polen Capital Management Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Decreased by $3.01 Million Its Holding

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 2.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11.31 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $947.88 million, down from 13.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.38. About 2.77M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 24,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 43,480 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, down from 67,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 3.46M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.64 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks to keep ramping up innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Luckin Will Grow With Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Stock Has Multiple, Positive Catalysts – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management invested in 0.04% or 1,382 shares. Moreover, Twin Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.62% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 260,455 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Hendley And holds 82,304 shares. Cedar Rock Limited accumulated 9.43 million shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 4.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smith Salley Associates holds 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 5,255 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd holds 294,124 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Altfest L J Co invested in 0.09% or 3,822 shares. Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.82% or 8,786 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 12,463 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc has 9.40M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. 132,667 were reported by Maple Capital Mngmt. Fdx Advisors accumulated 0.44% or 133,787 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru Communication has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 154,604 shares to 4.95M shares, valued at $797.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 135,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 24,635 shares to 87,840 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 35,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Little short-term change likely for U.S. oil market, Chevron CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Com has 0.66% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smith Moore & owns 15,566 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Narwhal Capital Management invested in 26,502 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca owns 323,020 shares. 2,402 are held by Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 60,754 shares. Sageworth Trust Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,184 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1.65% or 244,454 shares. Jnba Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,604 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Lc invested 0.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 1.12% or 84,837 shares in its portfolio. 10,602 were reported by Field & Main Savings Bank. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 55,557 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 503,322 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Stifel Corp reported 2.36M shares stake.