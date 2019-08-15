Polen Capital Management Decreased Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $123.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Boosted Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $2.60 Million as Share Price Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61 million, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $369.43. About 617,317 shares traded or 0.73% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 20,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 350,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.43 million, up from 329,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 2.13 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 334,258 shares to 5.65 million shares, valued at $994.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Na stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Company reported 2,841 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.09% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 12,707 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 0.07% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 397,267 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 16,182 shares. Whittier Tru Com reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 15 shares. Finance Counselors Inc reported 0.12% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 3,756 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 55,784 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 825 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26M for 19.24 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

