Polen Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $203.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; Illumina (ILMN) Share Value Declined While De Burlo Group Has Trimmed Holding by $4.08 Million

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 56.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 13,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 10,233 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 23,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $272.1. About 546,724 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76M, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $169.8. About 408,715 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 48.24 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.