Polen Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Oracle (ORCL); First Financial Bank – Trust Division Holds Holding in Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN)

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 3.08M shares traded or 50.66% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.01M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752.69M, up from 12.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 42.57M shares traded or 215.95% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 317,939 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $995.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 16,910 shares to 33,175 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 3,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,655 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.