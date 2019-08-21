Polen Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Mastercard (MA); Zuckerman Investment Group Increases Position in Stericycle (SRCL)

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 39,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 274,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 234,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 40,796 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 134,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623.43 million, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $280.99. About 235,077 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 100 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 11,516 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 43,803 shares. Addison Cap Com holds 1.34% or 32,281 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Public Lc owns 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 75,214 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 70,001 shares. 352,085 are owned by Mackenzie. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,937 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.07 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 578 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Salem Counselors invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 1.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiger Eye Limited Liability Com accumulated 72,002 shares. Fernwood Investment Lc holds 1,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 1.64% or 104,685 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 328,514 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invs Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 44,682 were reported by Churchill Mgmt Corp. Ems Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 364,580 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested in 19,335 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co owns 4,672 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs owns 333,036 shares. Somerset Tru has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chase Counsel holds 3.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 26,463 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 184,183 shares. 124,900 are owned by Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corporation.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.66M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

