Polen Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 28,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 112,398 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 83,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 1.24M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 1.24M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.01 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,270 shares to 24,830 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.62% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fulton Retail Bank Na accumulated 0.16% or 25,814 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 172,605 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na has 8,691 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co holds 13,083 shares. Opus Capital Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 6,615 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 7,810 shares. Guyasuta Advsr holds 0.03% or 3,248 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) holds 24,024 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 132,777 shares. Sei holds 0.32% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Exchange Inc invested in 27,669 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt Com has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.