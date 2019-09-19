Polen Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Icon Plc (ICLR); Intrepid Capital Management Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Has Trimmed by $1.51 Million as Shares Declined

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 34,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 149,054 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.95 million, up from 115,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $151.77. About 133,356 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 68,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 358,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23M, down from 426,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 6.94 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.42M shares to 4.68 million shares, valued at $773.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.06M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.28 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Copeland Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.56% or 434,976 shares. 1.08 million were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Lc. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fdx Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Rampart Inv Management Limited Com reported 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Westwood Group has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Raymond James Fincl Serv invested in 0.01% or 102,715 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 42,502 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 81,073 shares. Intrepid Mgmt invested in 3.72% or 358,290 shares. 14.15 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Co. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 794,573 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 79,172 shares stake.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. On Tuesday, July 30 DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 9,000 shares. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Thursday, August 15.