Polen Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN); Bank Of Hawaii Cut Stake in Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) by $391,100 as Shares Declined

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 117,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658.04M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $279.16. About 598,404 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 15,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 146,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 162,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 36,665 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28 million shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $973.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 18,906 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.16% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 25,500 shares. Adirondack Tru invested in 131 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 47,812 were reported by Van Eck Assoc Corporation. Moreover, Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.31% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 33,911 shares. Harding Loevner LP holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 699,322 shares. Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). First Trust Limited Partnership accumulated 360,562 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca invested in 0.32% or 4,301 shares. Leavell Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Natl Pension Serv invested in 91,832 shares. Eqis Cap Management invested in 0.22% or 6,577 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.17% stake. Horizon Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 72,724 shares. Adelante Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 561,392 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Raymond James & Associate holds 9,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 31,441 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 48,660 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fruth Investment Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 8,368 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability owns 24,854 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 8,224 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.18 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 154,757 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,963 shares to 9,622 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 166,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VWO).