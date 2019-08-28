Polen Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Novo (NVO); Allete (ALE) Holder American Investment Services Lowered Its Stake

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 36.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 5,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 10,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 15,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 7,971 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – PROJECT WILL EXPAND WIND PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 700 MEGAWATTS ACROSS SIX STATES; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q OPER REV. $358.2M; 09/03/2018 Dir Jimmerson Gifts 440 Of Allete Inc; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q EPS 99C; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 14,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 45,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 31,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 193,646 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 14/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 7%; 11/04/2018 – Tessa: Göran Ando, Former Novo Nordisk Chairman, to Join Tessa’s Board; 18/04/2018 – Sempre Health and Novo Nordisk Partner to Improve Medication Costs for Patients With Diabetes; 26/03/2018 – FDA approves inclusion of data from safety outcomes trial in the Tresiba® label; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 26/03/2018 – NOVO: FDA APPROVED UPDATE TO TRESIBA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28M shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $973.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Gold Tr by 131,639 shares to 595,471 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).