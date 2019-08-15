PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.09 N/A -3.96 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PolarityTE Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE Inc. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. PolarityTE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.