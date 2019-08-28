PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 13.62 N/A -3.96 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PolarityTE Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.14 beta indicates that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. Its rival Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.