PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 10 18.99 N/A -3.96 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk and Volatility

PolarityTE Inc. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and has 11 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 22.2% respectively. PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.