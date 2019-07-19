PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT)

As Biotechnology businesses, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.83 N/A -4.25 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE Inc.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16 while its Quick Ratio is 15.6. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares. 31.2% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance while Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has 13.19% stronger performance.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.