PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Since PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|9
|21.27
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9
|172.07
|N/A
|4.52
|1.73
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PolarityTE Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides PolarityTE Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33%. Competitively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors PolarityTE Inc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
