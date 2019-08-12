PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Since PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.27 N/A -3.96 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 172.07 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PolarityTE Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PolarityTE Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33%. Competitively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.