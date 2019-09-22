PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

As Biotechnology businesses, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.47 N/A -3.96 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PolarityTE Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk and Volatility

PolarityTE Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. PolarityTE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.