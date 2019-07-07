PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

This is a contrast between PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.34 N/A -4.25 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. In other hand, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.7% and 13.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.