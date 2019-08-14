PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.36 N/A -3.96 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 81 692.15 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PolarityTE Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PolarityTE Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $81.33, with potential downside of -12.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.