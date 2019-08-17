PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.46 N/A -3.96 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PolarityTE Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Midatech Pharma Plc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Midatech Pharma Plc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.