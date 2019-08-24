PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

We are comparing PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|9
|22.19
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us PolarityTE Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
PolarityTE Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 0%. PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
