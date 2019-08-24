PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

We are comparing PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 22.19 N/A -3.96 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PolarityTE Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 0%. PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.