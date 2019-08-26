PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 19.29 N/A -3.96 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 259.80 N/A -3.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, MeiraGTx Holdings plc which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.