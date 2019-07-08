PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 23.99 N/A -4.25 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1830.47 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

PolarityTE Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.2. From a competition point of view, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.04 beta which is 96.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 while its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.7% and 43.7%. About 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.