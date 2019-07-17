PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

As Biotechnology businesses, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 25.11 N/A -4.25 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.19 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PolarityTE Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.7% and 72.5%. Insiders held roughly 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 53.41% stronger performance.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.